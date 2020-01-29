Ila Gean Clark Davis, age 82, of Castleton Road, Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Friday January 24, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1937, in Pulaski County, Va., the daughter of the late James C. and Emma Jane Semones Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanford "POP" Davis Sr.; and two brothers, Elmer and Glenn Clark. She was a member of the Wytheville Jehovas Witnesses Congregation. Ila is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Ruby and Ronnie Williams of Reedsville, N.C., Linda and Chris Boss of Wytheville, Va., and Karren and Andy Reynolds of Elkin, N.C.; a son and daughter-in-law, Lanford and Annette Davis Jr. of Castleton Road, Va.; three sisters, Elise Mae Primm of Barren Springs, Va., Marie Rice of Draper, Va., and Lois Crawford of Barren Springs, Va.; sister-in-law, Nellie Clark of Barren Springs, Va.; eight brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Evelyn Clark of Norfolk, Va., Bobby and Carolyn Clark of California, Leroy Clark of Barren Springs, Va., Paul and Faye Clark of Barren Springs, Va., Bert Clark of Barren Springs, Va., Robert and Connie Clark of Shawsville, Va., Edward and Betty Clark of Barren Springs, Va., and Donald Clark of Barren Springs, Va.; three grandchildren, Issac Davis, Luke Reynolds, and Alex Davis, several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral services were held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va., with Christopher Boss officiating, the family received friends Monday at the Reese Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until service time. Interment followed at the Clark Family Cemetery in Barren Springs, Va. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is service the Davis family.
