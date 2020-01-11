Lois Marlar Stevenson, age 79, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Delaware. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Stevenson; parents, Harvey and Louise Marlar; and sister, Leetha Mabe. Survived by sister, Margaret McHone of Max Meadows; brother, Elwood Marlar of Massachusetts and her family in Delaware. Services were held in Delaware.
Stevenson, Lois Marlar
