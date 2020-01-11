Eliza Elizabeth "Granny Liza" Rose Scott, age 89, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born June 8, 1930 in Wythe County, daughter of the late Malcom Robinson Rose and Elva Ogle Rose. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Lephew and second husband, Charles Scott; infant daughter, Virginia Ruth Lephew; sisters, Dorothy Thomas, Alice Farris and Nancy Rose; brothers, Jack Rose and Will Rose. Eliza was a member of the Red Brick United Methodist Church. She was a long time Chaplin for the Lead Mines Ruritan Club and former Ruritan of the year. She was president of the Red Brick church United Methodist Women's Missionary group. Survivors include her son, Tommy and Sharon Rose of Benson, N.C.; daughter, Pam and Tony Hall of Max Meadows; grandchildren, Misty Rose, Toni Curtis, Tanya Hall, Janna and Matthew Blow and Caroline Rose; great-grandchildren, Karsen, Myanna, Kieryn, Jack, Wyatt, Jesse, Charlotte and Colten; two special grandsons, Travis Alley and Cody Jackson; two sisters, Virginia Hudson of Austinville, Va. and Frances Pierce of Independence, Va.; brother, Daniel Ray and Janice Rose of Max Meadows. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Reese Funeral Home with the Reverend Bobby Lewis and the Reverend Lee Thomas. Interment will follow in Bethany UMC Cemetery at Poplar Camp. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lead Mines Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the family.
