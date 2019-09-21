Barbara Jean Keith, age 80, of 228 H Nichols Dr., Independence, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born on December 15, 1938, in Affinity, W.Va. to the late Hughie Burton Burleson and Ruth Doss Burleson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Curtis L. King and Jerry Allen Keith; and a son, Anthony Lance King. She is survived by two daughters, Tracy Walton of Independence, Va., Leona Bolling and husband, Charles, of Marion, Va.; a son, Curtis Wade "Pete" King and wife, Sheila, of Rural Retreat, Va.; six grandchildren, Danielle Walton, Marshall Walton, Christopher King, Alisha King, Cassandra Hayton, and Cara Mikel Burgess; seventeen great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services to honor the life of Barbara were held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Sharon Baptist Church in Rural Retreat, Va. with the Reverends Jack Rutherford and David Osborne officiating. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service and other times at the residence. Interment followed on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the church cemetery. Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC is honored to be serving the Keith family. If you wish, online condolences may be extended to the family at www.ericthomasfsl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.