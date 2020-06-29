Georgia McCracken-Morgan MEADOWVIEW, Va. Georgia McCracken-Morgan, 54, from Meadowview, Va., ended her battle with breast cancer on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She will be forever missed by those who loved her. Georgia was a storyteller and could captivate your imagination. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Clifton McCracken Sr. and her mother, Viola Mae McCracken. She is survived by her sons, Calvin William Mumpower and Ricky Dwayne Mumpower Jr. of Glade Spring, Va.; siblings, Debra Campbell and husband, David Campbell, of Meadowview, Va., Virginia Gross and husband, Rick Gross, of Bristol Tenn., and Thomas Clifton McCracken Jr. of Bristol, Tenn.; niece and nephews, Kristina Clark and husband, Jake Clark, of Abingdon, Va., David Campbell Jr. and wife, Jamie Campbell, of Ohio, Charlie McCracken and wife, Bridget McCracken, of Meadowview, Steven Michael McCracken of Abingdon Va., and Robbie McCracken of Abingdon, Va. She is also loved by several aunts and uncles and was a loving grandmother to many. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the McCracken-Morgan Family.
