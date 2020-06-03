Francelia "Frankie" Mercer Cox, age 89, of Wytheville, passed away on May, 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Dennis and Lissie Boyd Mercer. She worked 25 years as a Dental Assistant for the Wythe County Health Department. Frankie was a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, she was a member of United Methodist Church Woman, a member of Wesleyan Circle, the Welcome Club and The Christian Woman's Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David Breece Cox; and daughter, Reva Christine Grubb Neel. Frankie is survived by her son, Rolfe and Reba Grubb of Blacksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Ashely and Dewayne Hodge of Wytheville, and Daniel Lee and Jonathan Lucas-Neel; great-grandchildren, Caleb Hodge and Abigail Hodge, both of Wytheville; niece, Alisa Mercer of Atkins; aunt, Sadie Repass of Atkins; and special caregiver, Faye Scott of Wytheville. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Dr. Timothy A. Hight and the Reverend Lon Tobin. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until service time. A private graveside service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to the United Methodist Women at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

