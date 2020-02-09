ABINGDON, Va. Kala P. Kanitkar of Richmond, Va., died in her sleep at the Abingdon Health & Rehab Center on Thursday, February 6, 2020, where she was commonly known as "KK". Kala was born in Jinja, Uganda, to Dr. Dattatray and Sitabai Bodas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Prabhakar Vasudev Kanitkar; infant daughter, and son, Milind P. Kanitkar; sister, Prabha Joshi (Balaseb); brother, Madhav Bodas; brother-in-law, Chandrashekhar Marathe; and infant grandchild (twin to Kalina). In Richmond, Mrs. Kanitkar and her husband, Prabhakar, were devoted servants to the Indian Community. Kala received her nursing and Montessori training in London, England. There she was able to meet Queen Elizabeth. She went on to later teach and babysit many dear children who affectionately called her "Aji", which means grandmother. These children, now adults, hold a very dear place for Aji in their hearts. She is survived by her sons, Parag Kanitkar (Karen), and Amol Kanitkar; daughter-in-law, Swati Kanitkar; grandchildren, Kalina Ann Kanitkar, Tej Kanitkar and Adryana Lee Kanitkar; brother, Dr. Vinayak Bodas (Meera); sister, Sudha Marathe; brother-in-law, Dr. Dattatreya Kanitkar (Geera); sister-in-law, Kalpana Bodas; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to all the nursing staff of AHRC, for all their loving and attentive care shown to Mom over the past two and a half years. A celebration of life for Kala will take place in Richmond, Va., at the Hindu Center of Virginia. All family and friends of Kalaben's are welcome to attend. The Hindu Center will announce the service details at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Kanitkar Family.
Kanitkar, Kala P.
