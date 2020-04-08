Brian Anthony Underwood, age 57, of Pulaski, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Brian was a long time employee for Volvo & preceded in death by his sister, Terri Underwood. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Jennifer Underwood of Grahams Forge, and Joshua Underwood of Florida; mother and stepfather, Wilma and Nelson Calfee of Galax; brother, Jeffery Underwood of Claremont, Calif.; stepsister, Krista and John Gregory of Stephenson, Va.; granddaughters, Emma Underwood and Hope Dye; aunts and uncles, Peggy and Bill Cooper of Wytheville, Donald and Ann King of Ivanhoe, Eddie and Phyllis King of Ivanhoe, and Jerry and Carolyn King of Ivanhoe; and many cousins. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
