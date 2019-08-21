Vivian C. Blessing, 91, of Wytheville, Virginia, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born on March 3, 1928, in Wythe County, she was a daughter of the late Lucian Neal Catron and Maude Lindamood Umbarger. Vivian attended Open Door Baptist Church and was retired from Burger Haven where she served as a cook and waitress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Owen Blessing; her son, Donald Neal Blessing; her daughter, Patricia Kay Harden; and a brother, Edwin Neal Catron. Those left to cherish Vivian's memory are six children, Linda Blessing Pollard of Rural Retreat, Va., Sharon Blessing King of Wytheville, Va., Reene Blessing Walters of Wytheville, Va., David and Lavonne Blessing of Wytheville, Va., Ricky Timothy Blessing of Wytheville, Va., and Hope Michelle and Tim Chapman of Wytheville, Va.; on sister, Alma Ruth Testerman of Wytheville, Va.; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Richard Collins officiating. Interment followed at the New Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery. There was no public visitation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Blessing family.
