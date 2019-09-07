William Clarence "Dub" Houston William Clarence "Dub" Houston, age 80, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his home. He was born in Wythe County, Va., on August 9, 1939, the son of the late Fred Lee Houston and Betty Thelma Wise Houston. Dub was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a Staff Sergeant and Squad Leader of the 88 M Transportation Unit of Gate City, Va. and a member of the American Legion Post # 229 of Rural Retreat. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Douglas Houston. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth "Dido" Houston; children, William Keith and Sandra D. Houston of Blacksburg, Va., Angela Austin of Christiansburg, Va. and husband, George Austin of Riner, Va., and Tina Louise Houston of Christiansburg, Va.; grandchildren, Derek Houston Nowlin, Morgan DeNae' Nowlin, and Darrion Keaton Houston; brothers, Fred Lee Houston and Barbara Houston of Camp Springs, Md., George Houston and Gladys Houston of Wytheville, Va.; sisters, Betty Frances Smith and Alfonso "Bud" Smith of Sarasota, Fla., and Sandra Matthews of Fort Washington, Md.; sister-in-law, Shelva Houston of Rural Retreat, Va.; special nephews, George Houston Jr. and Donnell Houston; caregivers, Mary Small and Teresa Stabb; special friend, Aldora Green, other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church with Mr. Sam Heflin and the Rev. Clayton Farmer officiating. Interment will follow in the Rosewood Memorial Gardens with Graveside Military Rites being conducted by American Legion Post # 229. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, September 8, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Houston family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
