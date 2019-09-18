Katheryn Ellen Falwell, age 64, of Max Meadows, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alfred Hearn and Eva Neil Westmoreland Webb. Katheryn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Will Lynch of Wytheville; son, Timmy Norris of Max Meadows; brother and sister-in-law, Rocky and Evie Hearn, of Rural Retreat; grandchildren, Nathan Norris of Max Meadows, Christian Lynch and Summer Lynch, both of Wytheville; and nephew, Corey Hearn of Rural Retreat. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor, with interment to follow in the Mt. View Cemetery, Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.