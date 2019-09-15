MARION, Va. James Stephenson "Steve" Russell, age 72, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Carrington Place in Rural Retreat, Va. Mr. Russell was born on December 31, 1946, to the late James and Aileen Martin Russell. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dakota Janson. James worked as a mail carrier for over 15 years. He also was an accomplished guitarist, having played in bands Uncle Funky and 101st Calvary. He was a faithful Jehovah Witness, and was very knowledgeable of the scripture. He testified to many people throughout his life. He is survived by his loving wife, Opal Russell; daughter, Michelle Havens and husband, Travis; son, Stephen "Janson" Russell and wife, Shannon; grandchildren, Paige Queen, Kara Queen, Stevie Gordan, Amber Jefferies, Trevor Long, and Adrianna Terrell; great-grandchildren, Haley, Kasi, Tori, and Josey; brother, Leon Russell; sisters, Wanda Thompson and husband, Ralph, and Yvonne Evans and husband, Bill; several nieces, nephews, and many special friends to include, Ronnie Blevins, Jimmy Farmer, and Jimmy and Angela Marshall. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Kingdom Hall in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Russell Family.
