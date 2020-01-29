Eva Elizabeth Buck Spraker, age 95, of Cripple Creek, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born in Groseclose, Va., on June 21, 1924, the daughter of the late Herbert Filmore and Neta Pleasant Grubb Buck. Eva was a member of the United Lutheran Church, enjoyed cross stitching, quilting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Miller Spraker, and siblings, Hazel Cox, Nadine Dutton, Monnie Repass, Elsie Snavely, Cecil Umberger, Howard Greek Buck, Ed Buck, Garland Buck, Vance Buck, Bill Buck, Patsy Edmonds and Barbara Jean Buck. She is survived by sisters, Evelyn Lucille Hart of Marion, and Betty Jo Crockett of Roanoke; brother-in-law, Jack Dutton of Rural Retreat; sister-in-law, Aileen Buck of Atkins; nephew and spouse, Jerry and Peggy Spraker of Cripple Creek; Jay Crockett of Roanoke; niece and spouse, Lisa and Stuart Kesler of Roanoke; and several other nephews and nieces. The family would like to give a special thanks to Valorie Adams and her staff at Cozy Home Haven in Radford, Va., for their loving and compassionate care. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, officiated by Pastor Steve Dew at the United Lutheran Church, 110 Edgewood Road Crockett, VA 24323. Inurnment will follow in the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church with the time still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Fund c/o United Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Spraker family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.
Spraker, Eva Elizabeth Buck
To plant a tree in memory of Eva Spraker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.