RURAL RETREAT, Va. Caitlyn Brook Simons, age 28, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Caitlyn was a beloved daughter and mother who enjoyed drawing. She loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and camping. She was a cheerleader one day and a hunter the next. Survivors include, her mother, Heather Simons and husband, Michael Sage; father, Billy Lee Simons and wife, Rhonda Lee Simons; her children, Remiyah Rose Simons, Keiffer Allen Crook; brother, Joshua Paul Simons; sister, Shannon Elizabeth Simons; brother, Zachary Kyle Simons; brother, Joshua Alan Thomas; grandmother, Lee Greenway. She is survived by several other loving family members. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Jacob Vanover officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to services and following services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Simons family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.