June 12, 1935- March 3, 2020 David Walter Dunn, 84, of Martinsburg, Pa., formerly of Bland, Va., went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. David was trusting Jesus' death on the cross and resurrection from the dead as payment for his sins, and his life verse was Romans 8:1-2: "There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. For the law of the Spirit of life has set you free in Christ Jesus from the law of sin and death: (ESV). He was born in Bland, Va., son of the late Guy Brown and Mary (Umbarger) Dunn. On August 25, 1962, he married Barbara Ann Brown in Northfork, W.Va. Surviving are his beloved wife of 57 years; three sons, John (Dawn) of Goode, Va., Stephen (Rebecca) of Bethlehem, Pa., and Christopher (Jenny) of Martinsburg, Pa.; a daughter, Julie (Kevin) Van Inwegen of Lebanon, N.J.; 14 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a sister, Sarah Katharine Harris of Annandale, Va. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Emily Jean Chapman, Guy Jr., Donald, Karl and Ruth Carol. David graduated from Bland High School in Virginia and attended Bluefield College and Virginia Tech University. He was a United States Army veteran serving from 1957-1959, attaining the rank of Specialist E4. He retired in 1998 with 31 years of service as the Territory Manager selling farm equipment for AGCO Corporation. David was an active member of Martinsburg Grace Brethren Church since 1970, where he served as an elder, deacon, trustee and member of the Ambassadors Sunday School Class. He was a wonderful loving husband of 57 years and a tremendous father, grandfather and great-grandfather. David enjoyed spending time with his family, grouse hunting, fishing and working with his hands to fix what was broken. Friends will be received from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m., on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Martinsburg Grace Brethren Church and from 11 a.m. until the noon funeral service on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the church, Pastor James S. Laird Sr. and Pastor Brian L. McCall officiating. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg. Contributions in David's memory can be given to Martinsburg Grace Brethren Church (Camp Mantowagan Chapel Fund), 300 S. Mulberry Street, Martinsburg, PA 16662 Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg. www.bolgerfuneralhome.com
