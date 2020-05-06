Ruby Funk Cochran, age 94, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William and Kate Vaught Funk and was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Esco Cochran and her infant grandson, Benton Halloran. She was retired from Amsco. Ruby is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Ray Elliott of Wytheville, Dorothy Cochran of Wytheville, Terry and Brian Halloran of Columbia, S.C., and Sheila and Jim Kingsley of Richmond; sister, Geneva Jennings of Galax; grandchildren, Tracy Cline, Alex Halloran, Claire Halloran, Jon Elliott, Todd Elliott, James Kingsley, and Shelby Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Aidan Elliott, Serafina Elliott, and Grace Kingsley; special caregivers, Teresa Brunk of Little Creek, Phyllis Seymour of Wytheville, Connie Whalen of Wytheville, and Brenda Mattis of Wytheville; several nieces, nephews; and a special feline companion, Susie. A private graveside service will be held with family at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department, 185 W Spring St., Wytheville, VA 24382 or the Wythe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 362, Wytheville VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
