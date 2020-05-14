Glenn Harvey Peters, 93, of Copper Hill, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Chloe Peters; son, Roger Peters; brother, Wayne Peters; sister, Peggy Harris; and brother-in-law, Don Fortner. Glenn was a man who never knew a stranger. He loved his family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Glenn was a lifelong farmer and loved the land and his cows. He was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He will be remembered as always having a smile on his face. He is survived by his wife 58 years, Nancy Hall Peters; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Carol Peters; daughter and son-in-law, Carole and Brent Craighead; grandchildren, Becca Peters, Bradley Peters, and Samantha Craighead; sister, Shelby Fortner; and brother-in-law, Leonard Harris. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Restvale Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin and Pastor Warren Brown officiating and Military Rites by Floyd VFW Post 7854 and American Legion Post 127. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.