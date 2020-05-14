Glenn Harvey Peters, 93, of Copper Hill, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Chloe Peters; son, Roger Peters; brother, Wayne Peters; sister, Peggy Harris; and brother-in-law, Don Fortner. Glenn was a man who never knew a stranger. He loved his family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Glenn was a lifelong farmer and loved the land and his cows. He was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He will be remembered as always having a smile on his face. He is survived by his wife 58 years, Nancy Hall Peters; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Carol Peters; daughter and son-in-law, Carole and Brent Craighead; grandchildren, Becca Peters, Bradley Peters, and Samantha Craighead; sister, Shelby Fortner; and brother-in-law, Leonard Harris. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Restvale Cemetery with Pastor Roy Turpin and Pastor Warren Brown officiating and Military Rites by Floyd VFW Post 7854 and American Legion Post 127. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

