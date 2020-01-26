CHILHOWIE, Va. Joyce Carol Hawkins, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Mrs. Hawkins was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Widener; her brothers, William "Bear" Widener and Edward Widener; her sisters, Nancy Combs, Janice Widener and Angela Vanhoozer. She worked at Valley Health Care Center for several years as a dietary aid and enjoyed gardening. Survivors include her children Howard Hawkins, Catherine Saltz and husband, David; brothers, James Widener and wife, Chandra, Danny Widener and wife, Alma, Mike Widener; sister, Jennifer Ingle and husband, David; grandchildren, Cameron Saltz, Charlie Saltz, Jonathan Saltz, Stephanie Scarberry; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Hawkins family.
Hawkins, Joyce
Service information
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
6:00PM-7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before Joyce's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before Joyce's Funeral Service begins.
