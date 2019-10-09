Barry Lee Buck Sr., age 65, of Rural Retreat, Va., (the Groseclose Community), passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home. He was born in Smyth Co., Va., on March 10, 1954, the son of the late Garland H. "Shorty" Buck and Margaret Madeline Blankenbeckler Buck. Barry was preceded in death by sons, Casey Buck, Brian Buck; sisters, Carolyn Buck Gullion, and Barbara Buck Hilton; and brothers, Garland Eugene Buck and Joey Wayne Buck. He is survived by his wife, Donna Buck of Rural Retreat; sons, Barry "BB" Buck and wife, Dixie, of New Jersey, Cory Buck and fiance', Hassil Robinett; daughter, Jessica Kirby; seven grandchildren; sister, Susan Buck Chase and husband, Jay of Bland, Va.; brother, Danny Buck and wife, Cathy, of Rural Retreat, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the Rev. Derek Cowan officiating. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Buck family. Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
