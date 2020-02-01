Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG AND PATCHES OF FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG WILL IMPACT MANY LOCATIONS THIS MORNING. SOME LOW LYING AREAS MAY ALSO BE EXPERIENCING FREEZING FOG FOR A FEW MORE HOURS. SOME SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS ARE POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY ON ELEVATED SURFACES SUCH AS BRIDGES. VISIBILITIES IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG COULD BE NEAR ZERO. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW FOR MORE TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.