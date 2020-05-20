Robert Beryl Wagy, age 84, of Wytheville, passed away on May 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Charles D. &andIdella Ryan Wagy. Robert was a United States Air Force Veteran and attended Sunny Hills Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Kim Wagy; three brothers, Russell Wagy, Ronnie Wagy, and Keith Wagy; and two sister, Darla Riggs and Joan Fitzgibbon. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Peggy Anne Cook Wagy of Wytheville, Va.; sons and daughter-in-law, Denny Wagy of Atlanta, Ga., Brent Wagy of Atlanta, Ga., Dirk and Barbie Wagy of Atlanta, Ga., Benjamin Grady of Dublin, Va., and Brian Grady of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Marlene Miles of Illinois; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel from 6 until 8 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.