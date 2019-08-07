Elizabeth "Nadine" Rasnake, age 92, of Richlands, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born on November 24, 1926, in Tazewell County, Va. Nadine was a member of the Richlands Tabernacle. She loved gardening, cooking, and caring for her family. She was a Sunday School Teacher at Doran Baptist Church for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eva Blankenship Sayers; her husband, Jack Howard Rasnake; two sisters, Opal White and Oweda Coleman; six brothers, Jack, Fred, Charles, Mick, Jesse, and Bobby Sayers; one granddaughter, Ariel Salyers; and son-in-law, Bernard Hooker. Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Brenda Boyd and husband, Roger, Linda Hooker, and Sandy Salyers and husband, Steven; one sister, Phyllis Coleman and husband, Harvey; one brother, Joe Sayers and wife, Janice; grandchildren, Angel Hackworth, Rodney Boyd, Jacqlyn Petrick, Sydney Whitt, Jeremy Looney, Justin Looney, and Cory Salyers; great-grandchildren, Seth, Simeon, Levi, Rebekkah, Grace, Riley, Madison, Jaxon, Waylon, Carson, and Jaxon; four great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family received friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral Service were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Travis Hackworth, the Rev. Roger Boyd, and the Rev. Phillip Horton officiating. Entombment followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Va. Grandsons served as pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Elizabeth "Nadine" Rasnake is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.