CHILHOWIE, Va. Helen Lucille Blevins, 96, of Chilhowie, Virginia, went to be with the Lord peacefully and with family by her side on Monday, February 3, 2020. Helen was born on November 11, 1923, in Green Cove, Virginia, the daughter of the Rev. Clifton Blevins and Ethel Blevins. She was married to James Chesil Blevins on November 1, 1943, they were married for 64 years. Helen was a homemaker and lifelong member of Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church. She was a devoted Christian and loving wife, sister and aunt. She loved her family and friends dearly. She was a loyal fan of the Atlanta Braves, loved to garden, knit, cook and can. No one can make mint tea, caramel pie and fried chicken like Helen could. Left to cherish her memory are her caregiver and brother, Ted L. Blevins and wife, Glenda; brother, Jerry D. Blevins and wife, Cathy; sister, Anna Jean Blevins; special friend, Dora Jean Busby; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Chesil Blevins; sister, Grey Sturgill and husband, Herman; brother, Bill Blevins and wife, Jane; and brother, Cecil Blevins. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Eller, the Rev. Chuck Herrell and the Rev. Cody Sturgill officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chuck Herrell and the Rev. Cody Sturgill officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins Family.
