Joseph Cecil "Joe" Moore GLADE SPRING, Va. Joseph Cecil "Joe" Moore of Glade Spring, aged 83, left his earthly home to go on to his heavenly home on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Roy P. and Leona Moore. Mr. Moore is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gay Nell Moore of Glade Spring; his brother, Myrl Moore of Louisville, Ky.; his four children and their spouses, Liesa Jo Jenkins, Wendy and Mark Martindale, Chris and Barbara Moore, and Eric and Kim Moore; his eight grandchildren and their spouses, Scott and Shelley Jenkins, Zack Jenkins, Jesse Jenkins, Nicolas Martindale, Anna and Derek Robinson, Chase and Laura Nunley, Shelby and Blake Quesenberry, and U.S. Air Force Private Evan Moore; as well as three great-grandchildren, Ethan Nunley, Lylah Nunley, and Leona Jenkins. Mr. Moore graduated from Glade Spring High School in 1955 and attended King College. He was a sixth-generation farmer on his family's farm in Washington County, Virginia, a calling passed on to his son Chris Moore. He was a member of the Virginia Cattlemen's Association, working for many years for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, but retired from his long-time service as a rural letter carrier in 2006. He was a faithful member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Glade Spring, where he served for many years as elder. Family members deeply appreciate emergency responders, med-flight crew members, ICU and hospice teams at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Simon Pennings, who provided excellent care and compassion to Mr. Moore and family despite the challenging circumstances imposed by pandemic restrictions. In accordance with Mr. Moore's wishes, his body will be cremated, and the ashes will be scattered on the family's farm. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made and announced at a later date, after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 565, Glade Spring, VA 24340. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Moore family.
+1
+1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.