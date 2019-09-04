Josephine "Jo" Rogers Gilpin Shultz, 88, of Wytheville, Va., passed away with her family by her side at Wytheville Community Hospital on Friday, August 30, 2019. She fought "the good fight" but now rests peacefully in the arms of our Lord. Born on August 25, 1931, in Princeton, West Va., she was preceded in death by her husband, Drexel Shultz; her parents, Royce L. and Margaret A. Gilpin; three siblings, Thomas Gilpin, Isabelle Arrington, and Charlotte Harman; and son-in-law, Mark Hayes. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia S. Hayes of Midlothian, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Jean Shultz of Wytheville; seven grandchildren and spouses, Brian (Becky) Shultz, Scott Shultz, Carrie (Joseph) Garris, Mark (Gina) Shultz, Rebecca (Anthony) Corvin, Justin (Rebecca) Hayes, and Landon Hayes; 17 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Rodney Hayes. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4918 Stony Fork Road, Wytheville, with grandson, Brian Shultz officiating. The family will also receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.familiesalive.org an organization and ministry founded by the family of Brian Shultz, Jo's grandson. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The family would like to thank the caretakers at Carrington Place Rural Retreat, especially Mike and Becky, as well as Wythe Hospice of SW Va. for their care of Jo in her final days. The family also extends special thanks to Emma Walters Winn and Doris Umberger for their support and help with service arrangements. The Shultz family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville. Va.
