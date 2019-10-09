William Arthur Akers, 86, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his home. Born on November 23, 1932, William was a son of the late Arthur Talmadge and Clara Maude Jones Akers. William was a member of St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church for nearly seventy years. He was highly involved in his church by serving a church treasurer for many years and also was a member of the choir. William was a member of the NRA and was very involved in the Wythe County Republican Party. He was also a machinist and had received training through Wytheville Community College. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Akers, and a six month old sister, Maxine Akers. Those left to cherish William's memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Sibbie Akers; two sisters, Barbara Morrison of Staunton, Va., and Phyllis Kirby of Ft. Chiswell, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Doug Davis and wife, Ann, of Wytheville, VA, and Edsel Davis of York, Pa.; one sister-in-law, Mary Rosenbaum of Ft. Chiswell, Va.; several nieces and nephews, and extended family. A funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Reverend J.C. McPeak officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Akers family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.