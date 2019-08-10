Everette Allen Umberger, age 76, of Wytheville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born November 7, 1942, in Wythe County, the son of the late Lawrence Everette and Ethel Bralley Umberger. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Edna C. Umberger; children, Jimmy and Karen Umberger of Rural Retreat, and Kimberly Sanders of Wytheville; grandchildren and spouses, Whitney and Mark Mcgee, Meghan and Philip Waller, Joshua and Heather Umberger, Dalton Sanders, and Mykala Sanders; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Casey Clemons and Pastor Tony Copenhaver officiating. Interment followed at West End Cemetery. The family received friends Friday one hour before service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Umberger family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.