Lanny Keith Scott, age 65, of Wytheville, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 3, 2019, on his beloved farm. He was the son of the late William Howard "Bud" and Mattie Lambert Scott. Keith was a well-known and respected dairy farmer on Scott's Dairy Farm in the Fair View Community of Wythe County. Keith is survived by his daughter, Kaitlin R. Scott and future son-in-law, Michael Pearson, of Herndon, Va.; sister, Elaine Scott; brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny and Nancy Scott, Gary "Brother" and Sandy Scott, and Greg and Lisa Scott, all of Wytheville; ex-wife, Delena Scott, and five nieces and their families. A funeral service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Fairview United Methodist Church with the Reverend Aubrey Whitlow and the Reverend Ted Anders officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church Sunday. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Scott family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
