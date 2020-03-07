Elnora Caudill Carmody, 98, died peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Abingdon, Virginia, at the home of her son, James Peter Carmody and his wife, Janice Carmody, where she had resided since 2015. Born in Linden, New Jersey, she was a 1940 graduate of Battin High School. Following a year in business school, she was employed by Merck & Company in Rahway, New Jersey, where she met and married her husband of 51 years, Frederick A. Carmody. The couple retired to Sarasota, Florida in 1980. She was predeceased by her parents, Kim and Ethel Caudill; siblings, Kim Caudill Jr, and Lorraine Mitcheltree, and husband, Frederick A. Carmody; and two sons, Frederick A. Carmody Jr., an attorney, and Dr. David A. Carmody, an engineer. She is survived by son, James Peter Carmody and his wife, Janice Carmody; daughters-in-law, Carol Ann Carmody of Cantonment, Florida, and Paula Jean Carmody of Fullerton, California; six grandchildren, as well as step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her natural beauty, dedication as a wife and mother, generosity to many causes and persons, and her inner strength and determination. As she wished she was cremated without a funeral or memorial service and her ashes are to be scattered over the Gulf of Mexico, where they will join those of her late husband. Friends and family may leave condolences at the website of Singleton Funeral and Cremation Service, Cedar Bluff, Virginia and are encouraged to make a donation in her honor to the Disabled American Veterans.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
