BASTIAN, Va. Clifford Thomas "Tommy" Burton, passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, on November 2, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Bertie Burton and his first wife, Betty Thompson Burton. Tommy is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; his children, Tracy Puckett and her husband, Scott, Jo Ann Dixon and her husband, James, and Jason Burton and his wife, Lori; and his stepchildren, Angela Lutz and Kristine Ballengee and her husband, Brian. He also leaves behind a granddaughter, Ashley Musick and her husband, Jared; step-grandchildren, Alexia, Mikaeyla, Hunter and Amelie Lutz; along with two great-grandchildren, Mason and Elina Musick. Tommy and Marie had just celebrated 25 wonderful years together. Tommy worked for Norfolk Southern for approximately 40 years before retiring in 2010. He loved spending time with his family, going on vacation, being outdoors, and trading. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and active in helping people learn more about the Bible. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 250 Grayson Rd., Wytheville, Va., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors before and after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that your kind donations be sent to http://www.jw.org/. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Burton family.
