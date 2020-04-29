Terry Wayne Catron, age 57, of Hermitage, Tenn. and formerly of Wythe Co., Va., passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born in Wythe Co. on November 6, 1962 and was preceded in death by his father, William Randolph Catron and a brother, Jeffrey Todd Catron. He is survived by his mother, Bertha Lee Catron of Wytheville, Va.; brother, William R. "Rabbit" Catron Jr. and wife, Connie of Rural Retreat, Va.; sister, Vicki Allred and husband, Allen of Roanoke, Va.; niece, Tracey Leonard of Rural Retreat; special caregiver, Kathy Anderson of Wytheville; several other nieces, nephews and friends also survive. A private funeral service was held for the family on Monday, April 27, 2020, and a memorial service in Tennessee to be held at a later date. The family requests that those who prefer may make donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Catron family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
