Evelyn Kate Myers, age 87, formerly of Ingalls Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Azalealand Nursing Home in Savannah, Georgia. Evelyn was born in Smyth County, Virginia to the late Washington Jacob Lee and Mary Inez Blevins Shupe. She was educated in Smyth County Schools and was a graduate of Leonard's Beautician School in Clifton Forge. She dedicated her life to being the "CEO" of the loving home she created for her family and cherished her roles as wife, mother, and perhaps most of all, "Nanny" to her five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Clifton Forge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hascue Coleman Myers; brothers, Frank, Ernest, David and Donald Shupe; and sisters, Ruby Martin, Edith Blankenbeckler, Dorothy Hicks and infan,t Ella Maude Shupe. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Liakos, and husband, Robbie, and her son, Dana Myers, and wife, Leslie, all of Savannah, Georgia; five grandchildren, Erik Furry, Heather Furry, Jessica Cooper, Mallory Smith and Andrew Myers; 11 great-grandchildren, Katelynn Furry, Sebastian Furry, Eva Furry, Brynn Godfrey, Jonathan Cooper, Grace Cooper, Lucy Smith, Margaret Smith, Emma Myers, Jacob Myers and Taylor Myers; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members; and a host of friends including her special friends, Jane Pinchard and Donna Fox. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with the Reverend Lynn Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor. Pallbearers will be Erik Furry, Rob Liakos, Dana Myers, Tom Beirne, Tommy Slusser, Brandon Nicely, and Ralph Tucker. The family will receive friends on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Nicely Funeral Home. The family asks that memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Evelyn's name to P.A.C.K. (People of Action Caring for Kids) which is a 501c3 non- profit organization committed to helping feed children in the Savannah community. https://www.packsavannah.com. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.
