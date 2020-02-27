Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&