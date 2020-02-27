Wanda Marie Stuart, 68, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Martha Washington Stuart; father, Robert Stuart; brothers, Henry Lee Price and Wilfred Stuart; and sister, Pearl Stuart. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Valerie Stuart; siblings, Hawthorne Stuart, Virginia Stuart, Cornelia Couch, William Stuart (Rosa), Helen Loretta Moore, Barbara Stuart, Martha Saunders, and Matthew Stuart (Debra); last remaining uncle, Joe Stuart; a host of nieces and nephews that were loved by Wanda as well; family friend, Mary Chapman; and special friend, Maurice Gordon. Pallbearers for the service will be Demario Smith, Donnell Smith, A.J. King, Jonathan King, Vincent King, Mandell Jones, Hawthorne Stuart, and Greg Stuart. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Leon Denson officiating. Interment will follow in the Stuart Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to LewisGale Emergency Room and doctors, Roanoke EMS, numerous caregivers and caretakers who cared so much for Wanda over the years, medical providers, clinicians, social workers, "Moms in Motion", all those who contributed flowers, food, etc. to the service and repass, and to all of those who came to show their respects to our beloved Wanda. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
