ATKINS, Va. Eva Mae Shuler Williams, age 96, died peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Valley Health Care Center, in Chilhowie, Va. She was born and grew up in Chilhowie, Va., and was the daughter of the late James Granville Shuler and Mary Dolinger Shuler. Eva was the widow of the late Marvin Williams and she was the last surviving sibling of 14 children. She was a graduate of Barrack High School in Chilhowie, and was a guard on the high school basketball team. Eva was a supervisor at Harwood Manufacturing Company in Marion, Va. for several years. She had attended Grosses Creek Baptist Church in Chilhowie as a child, and later attended the First Church of God in Atkins, Va. and Davis United Methodist Church in Atkins, Va. Eva was a totally devoted wife, mother, relative, neighbor, and friend. She was an enthusiastic gardener, seamstress, crocheter, woodworker, Christmas ornament maker, jigsaw puzzle worker and word search puzzle worker. One of her favorite things to do, was eat at the Dip Dog Stand in Marion. Both friends and strangers couldn't help but notice the twinkle in her eyes. That twinkle will be missed, but never forgotten. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bruce Shuler, Jim Shuler, Robert Shuler, Glen Shuler, Dean Shuler, Sanders Shuler, Pearl Hoilman, Myrtle Barlow, Violet Tomlinson, Velma Morefield, Ruth Fisher, Josephine Baumgardner and Florine Walker; two infant children, Richard Leon and Deborah Ellen; numerous nieces and nephews including, Bob Barlow, Darrell Shuler, Ward Lewis Fisher, Donald Tomlinson, Donnie Shuler, Ronnie Baumgardner, James David Baumgardner, Louise Smith, Darlene Baker, Louise Fletcher and Nancy Owens; special friend, Edith Robinette; and special neighbors, Leroy and Betty Campbell and Mary Atkins. Eva is survived by her daughter, Marleen Williams Alberts and husband, Robert Alberts, of Upper Marlboro, Md.; numerous nieces and nephews including, Dennis Shuler of Chilhowie, Va., Dan Shuler of Damascus, Va., Jack Baumgardner of Seven Mile Ford, Va., Carel Martin of Chilhowie, Va., Kenny Tomlinson of Ga., Doris Dean Leiphart of Red Lion, Pa., Connie Kirk and Mary Ann Hayes, both of Chilhowie, Va.; and special great-niece, Sondra Hall of Marion, Va. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Faith Ramer officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. The family received friends Tuesday from 6 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel, 10 people at a time. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 389, Atkins VA 24311. To share memories of Eva Mae Shuler Williams, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Eva's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
