CHILHOWIE, Va. Kathleen Tuell Walton, 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie. Kathleen was a member of the First Church of God in Chilhowie and also attended Chilhowie Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Walton; two sons, Alvin Walton and Benny Walton; her parents, John and Annie Tuell; brother, John Tuell; sisters, Josephine Miller, Ella Mae Bales, Lucy Barker, Aileen Guy, Mary Cook, and Betty Ashe; and her dear friend, Nancy Hart. Survivors include her daughters, Christine Corvin and husband Jim of Florida and Jeannie Harrington and husband Dusty of Florida; one son, Danny Walton and wife Robin of Chilhowie; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Tuell of Rich Valley; daughter-in-law, Pat Walton of Abingdon; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted on 7 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Hodges officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the Rose Lawn Mausoleum in Marion. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Friday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Chilhowie Christian Church Building Fund, 172 Apple Valley Rd., Chilhowie, Va. 24354. To make condolences to the family please visit www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Walton family.
Walton, Kathleen Tuell
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Walton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.