Mary Marie Arnold, age 85, of the Fort Chiswell community in Max Meadows died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart French Arnold and Rosa Belle Felts Arnold. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, William Lee, Stuart Ray, and Roy Lindbergh; and her sister, Mildred Pauline Arnold. She is survived by her brother and his wife, Ralph Duane and Evelyn French Arnold, of Stuarts Draft; and sister-in-law, Irene Stanley Arnold of Richmond. She is also survived by four nephews, six nieces, and several great-nephews and great-nieces. She attended Siloam Elementary School. After graduating from Ivanhoe High School in 1953, she worked in the home and in her family's garden and orchard, never holding a job outside the home. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul P. H. Church. Her church was not only the place where she faithfully worshiped her God; it was her main social outlet. She enjoyed participating in all her church's special activities. One of her favorite pastimes was visiting her neighbors, especially her beloved friend, Annie Hazel Taylor. She continued her interest in people at Carrington Place, visiting with her fellow residents as long as her health allowed. The funeral service for Mary Marie Arnold will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Grubb Funeral Home Chapel in Wytheville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The service will be conducted by the Rev. J.C. McPeak. Interment will follow the service in West End Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul P. H. Church, 796 Ivanhoe Road, Max Meadows, VA 24360. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.