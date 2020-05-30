Ida VSW Red (nee Ida Virginia Sumner) died in Mill Vallley, Calif., on May 11, 2020, of congestive heart failure. Born on March 21, 1933, Ida grew up in Wytheville. She earned degrees in English Literature from Mary Baldwin College (BA) and University of Virginia (MA) and Library Science from Catholic University (MSLS). Her love of words was expressed in her teaching of English, creative writing, and poetry workshops; her work as a librarian at Western State Hospital and the Aging Health Policy Institute at the University of California, San Francisco; and theater work, where she was most proud of helping to found both the Oak Grove Theater in Verona, Va. and Mothertongue: A Feminist Readers' Theater in San Francisco. Ida was predeceased by her grandmother, Mattie Cassell Umberger; mother, Virginia Friel Umberger Sumner; brother, William Marvin Sumner; and father of her children, John Edwin Wood. She is survived by daughters, Judith Wood and Becca Knox of Seattle, Washington and their families, as well as a large circle of lesbian feminist friends and lovers.

To plant a tree in memory of Ida Red as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

