John Matthew Miller, age 48, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on June 4, 2020. John was born in New Jersey, on September 5, 1971, to the late James Louis Miller and Irene Violante Miller. John was the Superintendent of the Wytheville Golf Club, and he was a friend to all who knew him. John enjoyed watching and playing sports especially golf. Most of all John loved spending time with his friends. Survivors include John's mother, Irene Violante Miller of Madison, Wisconsin; and his brother, Jim Miller of New Jersey. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Miller family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, Va.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
WPD has busy morning; suspect pushes police chief to the ground
-
Three arrested in Memorial Day shooting at Marion's Royal Inn
-
Wythe County Sheriff's Office search for missing Rural Retreat teen
-
Smyth County taps Pulaski's town manager to serve as next county administrator
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.