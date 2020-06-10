John Matthew Miller, age 48, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on June 4, 2020. John was born in New Jersey, on September 5, 1971, to the late James Louis Miller and Irene Violante Miller. John was the Superintendent of the Wytheville Golf Club, and he was a friend to all who knew him. John enjoyed watching and playing sports especially golf. Most of all John loved spending time with his friends. Survivors include John's mother, Irene Violante Miller of Madison, Wisconsin; and his brother, Jim Miller of New Jersey. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Miller family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of John Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

