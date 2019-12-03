MARION, Va. Vera Blanche E. Barker, age 94, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center, in Chilhowie, Va. She was born in Grant, Virginia, on May 19, 1925, to the late Charlie F. and Daisy M. Emerson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John "Bob" Barker. Mrs. Barker is survived by three sons, Ernest J. Barker and wife, Marie, of Gate City, Va., Larry C. Barker and wife, Chris, of Chesapeake Beach, Md., and Jim Barker of Marion, Va.; five grandchildren, Allison VonBerg and husband, Scott, of North Beach, Md., John Barker and wife, Ashley, of Hendersonville, Tenn., Stacie Isham and husband, Stephen, of Weaverville, N.C., David Barker of Seoul, South Korea, Christie Jones and husband, Bob, of Raleigh, N.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Briley and Baylor Barker of Hendersonville, Tenn. Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Grant Cemetery, in Grayson County, Va., with Pastor Andy Barnes officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grant Cemetery. To share memories of Vera Blanche E. Barker, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mrs. Barker's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
