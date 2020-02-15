Mary Louise Smith, age 90, of Boone, N.C., formerly of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born in Welch, W.Va. on January 2, 1925, the daughter of the late Ray Ingole and Joncey Jordan Ingole. She was a retired kindergarten teacher with the Wythe Co. School Systems (Rural Retreat). Surviving are her children, Frank Smith Jr. of King, N.C., Susan Pitts and husband, Gary W. Pitts, of Boone, N.C., Pamela Gong and husband, Joe Gong, of Oxford, N.C., and Dan Smith and wife, Donna Smith of Hampton, Va.; brother, James Ingole of Welch, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rural Retreat, with the Rev. Dr. Doug Hyndrich officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
