Arnold C. Compton, age 81, of Wytheville, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was the son of the late James Francis "Frank" and Neta Eloise Umbarger Compton. Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Groseclose Compton; and sister, Shelby J. Litton. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Barry Wilson of Ridley Park, Pa.; grandson, Benton Forest Wilson of Ridley Park, Pa.; and two nieces. Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sharon Lutheran Church Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Jonathan Hamman. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

