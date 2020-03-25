Jerry Dean "Butch" Reedy Jerry Dean "Butch" Reedy, age 73, of Troutdale, Virginia, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was born on January 13, 1947, in Grayson County, to Lewis W. and Georgia Hall Reedy. He is survived by his wife, Janie Overbay Reedy of the home; son and daughter-in-law, David and Vicky Reedy of Wytheville, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Anthony Branscome of Kernersville, North Carolina; mother, Georgia Marie Spencer of Elkin, North Carolina; sister and friend, Patricia Albert and Roger McGrady of Dobson, North Carolina; stepsister and spouse, Patsy and Steve Berman of Miami, Florida; stepbrother and spouse, Mastin Spencer and Sandy Mathena of Marion, Virginia; half-brother and spouse, Kenneth and Peggy Spencer of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia; three grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-grandson; and his special pet friend, "Roscoe." A private graveside service was conducted Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Virginia, by the Rev. Tim Boyette. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Reedy family.
