Twila Ann Hall Jackson, age 60, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Glen Hall and Edith Webb Talbert. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Twila was preceded in death by her dog, "Kasey." Survivors include her former husband, Jimmy Jackson of Sheeptown, Va.; son, Cody Jackson and spouse, Westley Canter Jr., of Wytheville; stepson, Scooter and Kristy Jackson of Max Meadows, Va.; two sisters, Samantha Stone, and Melanie and Eddie Wilhite, all of Austinville; two brothers, Neal W. Hall and Glen A. "Tony" and Pam Hall, all of Max Meadows; several step-grandchildren; special friends, Thurman Alley and Sandy Statham; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Jackson family.
