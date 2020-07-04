Mattie "Tootsie" Ellen Blevins, age 85, of Marion, Va., went to the be with her Heavenly Father in Beulah Land on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Tootsie was the last of 14 children to George Washington Teaster and Minnie Clyde Barr Teaster born in Smyth Co, Va., on July 4, 1934. She was a very faithful member of the Cedars Baptist Church all her life and was preceded in death by her husband, James Port Blevins. Surviving are her devoted daughter, Sherri Blevins Zeisloft; son, James Michael Blevins and wife, Ann Worley Blevins; grandchildren, Mick R. Kegley and wife, Amy and their children, Calvin Port, Joanna Rose, Charles Broder, Lynzi K. Mensch and husband, Trevor and their children, Harper Grace, Hudson Early; special friends, Lucille L. Teaster (who was like a sister), Guida C. Teaster, and Shirley Aker; special nieces, Linda T. Hamilton (whom she helped raise), Karen F. Moore, Diane T. Worrell, Linda Aker and Missy Coe; special nephew, Greg "Bo" Teaster; several other special nieces, nephews, family and friends. A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Avery Sheets officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home. Family and friends were asked to meet at the cemetery prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cedars Baptist Church, 2832 Lee Hwy, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at: www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home and Crematory of Marion is serving the Blevins family.
