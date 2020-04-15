MARION, Va. Susan Parrish Walker, age 94, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Walker was a true lady. She loved her family, her church, The Christ Episcopal Church in Marion where she was a life-long member, and her community. Susan had a wonderful relationship with the people in her town. She was a great help to many, honest and direct you always knew where you stood. Her loving and kind way will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Garnett Walker; parents, Deane M. and Elizabeth C. Parrish; grandparents, Dr. E.M. Copenhaver and Susan Sheffey Copenhaver; sister, Caroline Seager; and brother, Dean Parrish. Susan is survived by her daughter, Caroline Walker Brant of Wytheville, Va.; son, John G. Walker Jr. and wife, Tamalyn, of Florence, S.C.; grandchildren, Rosemary Hancock and husband, David, of Wytheville, Va., and Travis Coleman Walker and wife, Heather, of Florence, S.C.; and caregiver for the last 8 years, Mary Ann Trivitt of Chilhowie, Va. Private family services will be held at The Christ Episcopal Church with Pastor Emily Edmondson officiating. A private inurnment at the church columbarium will follow. To share memories of Susan Parrish Walker, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Susan's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
