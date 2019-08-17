Glen Allen King, age 91, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born in Smyth Co., Va., on August 9, 1928, the son of the late Henry Deckard King and Vickie Lena Gullion King. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Doss King, also several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his best friend (grandson), Josh Eller of Rural Retreat; close friends, Kerry and Gail Eller, Brooke Eller, Daniel and Tanya Hall, Ethan and Owen Hall, Jimmy Hall, David Hall, Eddie Owens and Steve Coleman; caregiver, Bob Stoots of Wytheville, Va.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and other friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Roger Crigger and the Rev. Richard Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Kimberlin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the King family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
