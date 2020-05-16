GLADE SPRING, Va. Peggy Powell Snapp, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Peggy loved her family. She enjoyed country and gospel music, and when she was able, going to church at Glade Presbyterian. Peggy enjoyed being with her senior citizens group. When she wasn't with her family or friends eating out and enjoying one another's company, she could be found watching The Price Is Right or anything on RFD TV. Her kind and sweet way will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Snapp; parents, George and Nonnie Powell; sisters, Sadie Sturgill, Merle Powell, Imagene Bonham and Opal Leonard; brothers, Ernest Powell and Eddie Powell. Peggy is survived by her brothers, Don Powell and wife, Mae, and Ron Powell and wife, Barbara, all of Marion, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Blake Frazier officiating. Burial at Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 until 6 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Juse Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share memories of Peggy Powell Snapp, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Peggy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
