Calvin Lennie Duncan, 90, of Christiansburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Calvin was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Lynchburg Foundry after working there for 43 years, one of the longest employed with the company. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Geneva Dobbins Duncan this past October 6, 2019; his parents, Edgar Jefferson Duncan and Naome Elizabeth Montgomery Duncan; brothers, Kyle Duncan and Melvin Duncan; and sisters, Tokie Kinser, Velma Duncan, and Alma Duncan. Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Kevin Harris of Christiansburg, and Kim and Alex Rabinowitch of Ashburn; brothers and sister-in-law, Alva and Glenda Duncan of Radford, and Jabe Duncan of Floyd; grandchildren, Emily, Lyndsay, Natasha, and Tori, and many other relatives and friends. Our beloved Dad and Papa loved his family, loved gardening, loved trout fishing, and loved the Smokey Mountains. Papa was a kind and gentle soul who cherished his wife and family. Until last summer, he attended sporting and school events, birthday parties, summer vacations, and anything that involved his granddaughters who were his pride and joy. He had a green thumb and spent many hours working in his garden which brought him great joy and for the rest of us, top-notch produce. He sold his extra produce to the local markets around the NRV and gave away a lot to family and friends but it was never a business just a hobby and passion as he liked to remind us. Many people recognized Papa by his little red Toyota truck and his daily coffee breaks at McDonalds where he met many friends and cherished those friendly chats. For many years, he met his brother, Alva for breakfast which was an important part of his day. The highlight of his year was our annual family vacation to the Great Smokey Mountains. Even in his late 80's he climbed the rocks just to show us that he could still do it. He loved his family unconditionally and we loved him. Papa is not gone because his memory lives on in all of us who loved him, never to be forgotten. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. The Duncan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
-
Law enforcement patrolling downtown Wytheville after peaceful march
-
Two-day search for missing Smyth County man ends in tragedy
-
State Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling in Smyth County sunshine case
-
Former Wythe resident charged with multiple sex offenses
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.