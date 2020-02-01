MARION, Va. Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, partner, and friend, John William Lindsey, passed away in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and adored friend. The son of the Frank Lindsey and Evelyn Gollehon Lindsey, he was born in Marion, Va., on April 4, 1936. He was a graduate of Marion Senior High School in 1955, where he was an all-round athlete, competing in football, baseball, and holding the state records in multiple track and field events. He left his studies at Va. Tech to enter the Coast Guard upon the death of his father in 1956. While working for Eastern Airlines, he continued his studies at University of Virginia and eventually completed the Executive Program at Stanford School of Business. He also had a long career in the wood products industry. Upon retirement he returned to Marion. In addition to his parents, John, was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 40 years, Linda Anne Murray Lindsey. John was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church in Marion. Over the last seven years, he was blessed by a shared life with MaryAnn Boden of Charlotte, North Carolina. Throughout his life, he enjoyed tennis, golf, surf fishing, travel and family gatherings. He was the proud father of John Scott Lindsey and his wife, Sonia, of Clarksville, Tennessee, their children, Charles, Sophia, and John Ethan and great-granddaughters, Aliya and Amya; his daughter, Betsy Lindsey and her husband, Niels Melman and their children, Max and Rose-Marique Melman, of Eindhoven, The Netherlands. He is also survived by his siblings, Frank Lindsey of Monroe, N.C., Sarah Etheredge of Titusville, Fla., and Martha Riggle of Wytheville, Va., and several nieces and nephews. A celebration for the life of John will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church, 409 West Main Street, Marion, VA 24354,. His family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church, c/o Treasurer, P.O. Box 189, Marion, VA 24354.
Lindsey, John William
To plant a tree in memory of John Lindsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.