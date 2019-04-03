Patricia Melton Viars, age 67, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019, at her home. She was born on December 1, 1951, to the late Graham and Elizabeth Louise Hackler Melton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Ray Viars Jr.; and a daughter, Sherry Gayle Viars. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Ray "Heavy" and Candace Viars, of Max Meadows; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Graham " Bob" and Carolyn Melton, of Max Meadows, and Jamie and Cathy Melton, of Wytheville; sister, Brenda Louise Tobler of Galax; grandchildren, Jaysa Henderson, Keagon Shupe, Abigail Viars, Madison Viars, and Gabrielle Viars; special care givers, and many special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 2 p.m. at Max Meadows Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Reverend Danny Helmondollar and Chaplain Derick Burton. Interment will follow at the Viars Family Cemetery in Max Meadows. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until service time at the church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Viars family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
